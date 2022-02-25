The Tánaiste Leo Varadkar’s told a Clare TD the Moneypoint and Tarbert power stations may run for many years to come.

Michael McNamara says this is due to concern’s over the country’s energy security.

Moneypoint was meant to close in 2025 and Tarbert by the end of 2023, but the Tánaiste says they won’t be decommissioned until they’re replaced with secure supply and renewables.

Deputy McNamara says until new sources of energy are found the two power stations will stay.

“At the moment it is proposed to build 9 new stations on the island of Ireland, 8 in the Republic of Ireland and 1 in Northern Ireland.

“They were proposed to be built by 2024.

“Now, there is no sign of any of them being commenced yet.

“We don’t have a good track record in Ireland of developing infrastructural projects like that on time.”

