Most people under 55 not eligible for PCR test from next Monday

Most people under the age of 55 won’t be eligible for a PCR test from next Monday.

The changes also mean close contacts of someone with Covid who don’t have symptoms will no longer have to isolate.

The government’s also accepted advice to make masks optional on public transport and in shops and schools from next week.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar says PCR testing won’t be open to under 55s who are in good health.

“Covid tests will for people who are aged over 55 years and older who are not boosted, those who are pregnant, those with a high risk medical condition, those who are immunocompromised, those who live in a household with those who are immunocompromised and those who provide care or support for a person who they know to be immunocompromised.”

