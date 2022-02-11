National Animal Rights calls for referendum on animal and human testing

Switzerland are holding a referendum this weekend, to decide whether or not animal and human testing should be banned.

It’s prompted outcry among some researchers in the country, which is heavily reliant on big pharma.

Those opposed to the ban say medical progress is impossible without experimentation.

Laura Broxon Spokesperson from Ireland’s National Animal Rights Association supports the ban and wants to see a referendum in Ireland.

“You can’ really predict how a drug is going to react i a human by testing it on a mouse or a rat or even a monkey.

“That’s why when animal tests are passed, it moves onto human trials it doesn’t just jump to sales, jump to doctors and jump to hospitals.

“It goes through a series of human trials.

“So if animal testing proved things are 100% safe to use, why would we need volunteer human studies.”

