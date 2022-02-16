Orange Wind Warning issued for Wexford and 5 other counties on Friday

Photo: Pexels Images

Commuters are being warned to be extra careful when returning from work this evening.

A status yellow wind warning is currently in place for the entire country as Storm Dudley passes over Ireland.

It comes ahead of Storm Eunice arriving on Friday, with an Orange wind warning in place for counties Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Waterford, Galway and Wexford.

There’s a yellow wind, rain and snow warning for the entire country.

Communications Manager with the Road Safety Authority, Brian Farrell, says gusty conditions will bring some challenges for road users.

