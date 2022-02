Defence ministers from countries tied to the NATO alliance are meeting after claims from Russia it’s beginning to withdraw troops from the Ukrainian border.

Tensions are high after 130-thousand soldiers assembled there.

Despite the claims, the head of NATO says there’s no “sign of any de-escalation”.

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov says his country will retaliate if that happens.

