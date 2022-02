A new Garda recruitment campaign’s being launched today.

It’s part of a number of initiatives to mark this year’s 100th anniversary of An Garda Síochána.

The budget provides for the recruitment of up to 800 Gardaí and 400 staff this year.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee’s encouraging members of new Irish communities, women, and people from minority groups to apply.

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email