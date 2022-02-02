New wastewater treatment plans for Kilmore Quay to commence soon

Irish Water, working in partnership with Wexford County Council, will commence works on a new sewerage scheme and wastewater treatment infrastructure for Kilmore Quay in the coming weeks.

It has been announced that Jon Sisk and Sons Ltd. has signed the contract with Irish Water to carry out works on the utility’s behalf to end the discharge of raw sewage into the Eastern Celtic Sea with works on the project due for completion in 2024.

Once completed, the new sewer infrastructure will ensure compliance with wastewater discharge regulations.

It will also improve the performance of the sewer network and water quality in the receiving waters and the Celtic Irish Sea.

The new scheme will involve the design and construction of a new wastewater treatment plant, underground pumping stations, pipelines, as well as testing and commissioning works.

All new infrastructure will be sized to serve existing and future populations and the new wastewater infrastructure will enhance local amenities and provide a platform for social and economic development.

Speaking about today’s milestone, Séamus Glynn, Regional Infrastructure Lead with Irish Water said;

“We are looking forward to delivering this important project on behalf of the local community in Kilmore Quay. This project will improve water quality around the quay and wider harbour area, enhance the amenity value of the coastal waters and ensure compliance with national and EU regulations relating to the treatment of urban wastewater.

“All new infrastructure has been sized to accommodate future population growth and will play an integral part in the development of Kilmore Quay.”

“We look forward to working with the local community to deliver this essential project with our partners in Wexford County Council and Jon Sisk & Sons Ltd.”

Councillor Jim Moore, Chairman of the Rosslare Municipal District expressed his delight at the announcement of the contract signing by John Sisk & Son Ltd., which will see the commencement within the next two months of this long-awaited Wastewater Treatment Plant. Councillor Moore stated;

“I am delighted to see this most welcome infrastructure which will give a huge impetus to the development of Kilmore Quay in terms of environment, industry, community, housing, and tourism. I would like to thank all concerned for their efforts in reaching this important milestone for Kilmore Quay and the surrounding district and region.”

Director of Services with Wexford County Council Eamonn Hore stated that;

“It has been a long road to get to this point however the future is bright for Kilmore Quay following this fantastic news. Together with the current sewerage scheme works in Arthurstown, Ballyhack and Duncannon this represents a major improvement in Wastewater Treatment Infrastructure in County Wexford.”

Irish Water and our appointed Contractor, Jon Sisk & Sons Ltd. will be in contact with the local community in Kilmore Quay in advance of works commencing and throughout the delivery stage of the project.

The Irish Water customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries.

For updates please visit the Water Supply Updates section of the Irish Water website.

Irish Water is responsible for the delivery of all public water and wastewater services in Ireland. We are committed to continuously upgrading and developing critical infrastructure to support the growth needed in housing and across our economy, while protecting the environment and safeguarding water supplies.

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email