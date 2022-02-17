NPHET calls for Mandatory facemask rules to be eased as group winds down

NPHET’s recommended an end to mandatory facemask wearing in all settings, except some healthcare settings.

The move would take effect from February 28th.

Health officials have recommenced those who feel they need to wear facemasks be supported.

Testing and tracing will also be scaled back, with the details of such a move to be finalised.

Meanwhile, Dr Tony Holohan has indicated today may have marked the last meeting of NPHET.

The group didn’t set a date for a next meeting and the Chief Medical Officer indicated there would be a new way of monitoring the spread of Covid-19 from here on in.

