NPHET currently reviewing the use of masks in primary schools

The National Public Health Emergency Team is currently reviewing the use of masks in primary schools.

Representatives appeared before the Oireachtas Health Committee this morning.

Deputy Cathal Crowe described the ongoing use of masks in primary schools as a struggle, and asked when this measure would be stood down.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ronan Glynn says it’s currently under review.

“We made a commitment that we would review that recommendation in February with a view towards either continuing with it or stepping it down from the time the children go back after the midterm break.

“And so we are in the process of reviewing that evidence at the moment and we’ll consider that over the next 10 days and consider a recommendation.”

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email