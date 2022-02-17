NPHET will consider making the wearing of masks optional

NPHET will consider making the wearing of masks in shops, schools and on public transport optional when it meets later.

Last night the Taoiseach indicated at a parliamentary party meeting the current rules could be eased.

Legislation around the mandatory use of masks in certain settings expires at the end of this month.

Immunology Professor at DCU, Christine Loscher, says she’d have concerns about lifting the mandate right away.

“I’d really like to see masks stay in place for the moment.

“Not exactly for too much longer but at least some way into March and I think the key reason for that is because Omicron is still a highly transmittable virus.

“We should still be doing as much as we can to reduce transmission and masks are really the one thing we have kept in place when the restrictions were lifted for that very reason.”

