Number of those facing prosecution for rape rises by 66 per cent

The number of people who faced prosecution for rape increased by nearly 12 per cent last year, according to freedom of information files.

The DPP directed to prosecute 188 people for the offence in 2021, compared to 168 the previous year.

It continues a gradual increase over the past decade, as the figure was only 94 in 2011.

Noeline Blackwell, the chief executive of Dublin Rape Crisis Centre, says last year’s number is still very low.

“188 suspects is still very tiny when you consider if people reported a year or two before, the Gardaí received thousands of complaints.

“This shows us that there is more capacity in the system now than there was a decade ago

“But there is still a lack of incentive for people to go into the system.”

