Over 1,100 additional SNA’s are available to schools since January

Over 1,100 additional special needs assistants are available to schools since the start of January.

That’s according to the Minister of State with responsibility for Special Education and Inclusion.

Some parents have expressed their concerns over the level of SNA provision in schools and say there are not enough to meet the needs of children.

Minister Josepha Madigan says it’s up to schools to apply for an emergency review if needed.

“In January 2022, through the budget of 2022 we have an additional 1,165 SNA’s which weren’t there before.

“We allocate SNA’s from January to December each year so some posts are kept for exceptional review needs.

“And it is always open to a school to submit a new emergency review application whenever they need to.”

