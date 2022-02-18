Over 12,000 without power in Wexford as result of Storm Eunice

Over 12,000 homes and businesses in Wexford are without power as a result of Storm Eunice.

Areas in New Ross, Rosslare, Enniscorthy, Bunclody and Gorey are among 73 thousand homes nationwide that are now down –

While this mornings fault near Wellington Bridge has since been repaired.

Red and yellow wind warnings that were in place have now expired, but a status yellow snow and ice warning remains in effect for the whole country until tomorrow morning.

Gusts of up to 130km per hour were recorded in the south this morning, with off-shore winds reaching as fast as a 170km per hour.

Further power outages are expected in the coming hours as winds pick up across the country.

To check the status of electricity in your local area you can visit ESB Networks Power Check.

To log a fallen electric line you can call 1800 372 999.

