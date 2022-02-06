Over 850 families in Wexford waiting for adequate homecare supports

Over 850 families in County Wexford are waiting on adequate homecare supports for their loved one.

The figures released by Sinn Fein TD Johnny Mythen show 644 families are on a waiting list for care while another 227 are in need of additional support.

A review was completed for home care services for Wexford in November 2021, with plans to implement the recommendations across 2022.

Speaking to South East Radio, Deputy Mythen says there are two major issues with the network that need to be fixed right away.

“Recruitment is a major problem in this area but as I’ve brought up before, it’s actually the poor wages that people get as well.

“It’s a two way system here. HIQA did that report in 2021 and there’s actually no regulation on homecare services which we found astonishing.

“I know (Minister for Older People) Mary Butler is working on this but it needs to be speeded up very very quickly.”

