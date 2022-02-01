Price of stamps to increase by at least 10% next month

The price of stamps is set to increase by at least 10% next month.

From the 1st of March, An Post says the price of a national stamp will increase to €1.25, while an international stamp will cost €2.20.

The cost of a national ten-stamp booklet will remain at the current price of €11.

Anna McHugh from An Post says inflation is the reason behind the impending increase.

“We’re being hit on every side of our business by rapidly increasing prices.

“Transport up 18%, electricity, gas, fuel up year on year.

“We’re not driven by overall profit but we have to make sure that we have enough to cover the costs of providing that service where you pay a uniform price on a stamp for a service no matter where you are in the country.”

