Public encouraged to wear masks if they wish once restrictions are removed

The public has been encouraged to wear masks if they wish to feel comfortable once restrictions are removed.

Coalition party leaders are meeting this evening, and a cabinet meeting is taking place tomorrow.

It’s expected they will follow NPHET recommendations to scrap the requirement for face masks to be mandatory in areas like schools, shops and public transport.

Social protection minister Heather Humphreys says the government will follow the official advice.

“I understand that some people are nervous and for those I would encourage them to continue to use their masks if you feel more comfortable wearing a mask and people should respect that decision.

“We have always followed the NPHET advice and I think that we should go with that advice and I think the Taoiseach has made that clear as well.”

