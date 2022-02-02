Publicans and nightclub owners are calling for later opening hours, to allow them to continue serving until 3.30am.

The Give Us The Night campaign says priority must be given to dancing venues which have been “diminished” in recent years.

There are just 80 dancing venues in the country, down from 500 twenty years ago.

DJ Robbie Kitt says licensing laws should accommodate a vibrant Irish nightlife.

“We want to see more music and dancing.

“It’s such an important thing that we believe facilitating these venues where services offered are not just the sales of alcohol but the provision of entertainment, cultural activity, music and dancing

These types of businesses have a different focus and we believe they shouldn’t be unfairly targeted in the ways in which our licensing laws are put together.”

