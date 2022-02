A record number of patients are being treated on trolleys at hospitals across the country.

There are 603 people awaiting beds, the highest number since February of last year.

In Wexford there are currently 9 patients on Trolleys.

That’s up 4 on last weeks figures, which is almost double the increase in one week.

While, University Hospital Limerick is the worst hit, with 71 people on trolleys at the facility.

That’s followed by 58 at Cork University Hospital and 46 at University Hospital Galway.

