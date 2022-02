A religious order says it no longer uses a 2.6 hectare site in south Dublin and it could be developed for housing.

The Carmelites, that run Terenure College, has urged the city council to rezone the land to allow residential units on the site.

The Archdiocese of Dublin made a similar submission on the draft development plan, saying changes to regulations would stop it from developing it’s church lands.

