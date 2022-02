The Revenue Commissioners could be asked to collect the TV Licence fee in future, under new proposals to be considered by Ministers.

The Irish Times reports the move is aimed at reducing the evasion rate, which is currently around 15 per cent.

RTE estimates it loses out on €50 million a year due to non-payment of the fee.

Former Communications Minister Pat Rabbitte believes Revenue will resist the proposal.

