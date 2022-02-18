RSA assures learners won’t be charged cancelled tests due to storm

The Road Safety Authority has assured learner drivers they won’t be charged if their tests are cancelled as a result of the storm.

Driving tests that were due to take place in Cork, Clare, Kerry and Waterford have been cancelled due to red wind warnings in these areas.

The RSA says anyone in counties under a status orange alert can cancel their test today without charge, if they don’t feel safe to travel.

They won’t lose their fee and will be issued with another invite to book a test in the coming days.

