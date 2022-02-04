Schools in Rathgarogue and Newbawn get green light for extensions

2 Wexford schools have been given the green light to proceed with much needed extensions later this year.

Initial project approval has been granted to national schools in Rathgarogue and Newbawn to install classrooms that will help improve the special education resources available to students.

Newbawn National School has been granted permission to extend the school with two classrooms and ensuites, two special education teaching rooms, and a sensory room.

Rathgarogue N.S. will benefit from two additional early intervention classrooms with officials hoping they will be open to pupils from September in 2023.

Principal at Scoil Naomh Aine, Anne Marie O’Neill says they will be adding to a similar classroom that was established in September and they’re already seeing brilliant results.

“It’s helped our school in many ways and certainly has built upon the culture of inclusivity throughout the school.

“Children in the mainstream classes have benefitted greatly from the resources and the expertise that comes along with the early intervention class as well.”

