Schools unclear if newbank holiday shortens school year

Schools say they’re in the dark about whether the extra bank holiday next month means a shorter school year.

An extended holiday has been announced for March 18th, from next year it will be fixed for the first Monday of February in honour of St. Brigid.

However the Irish Times says schools are unclear if the bank holiday means the school year is shortened by one day, with some schools who had already scheduled a longer St. Patrick’s day break, now claiming the extra day off in May.

The paper quotes a Department of Education spokesperson as saying the impact of the new bank holiday is still being considered.

