SER Sports Hour 5th February with Aidan Delaney

On Saturday’s Sports Hour we heard from two hurling analysts as they previewed the major clash between Wexford and All Ireland champions Limerick in the Allianz National Hurling League.

Tom Dempsey gave us the Wexford view on how the team can pick themselves back up after the Walsh Cup mauling at the hands of Dublin.

OurGame.ie’s Shane Stapleton also broke down how Wexford should defend to try and limit the Treaty machine.

We also caught up with Valhalla Muay Thai Gym founder Anthony Walsh who outlined their troubles in finding a new home for their club.

Anthony described his connection to the sport, detailed some of the pros on his books and why combat sports is inspiring a community in the South East.

Racing journalist Mike Vince also recapped the action from the Dublin Racing Festival with reaction from Gordon Elliott and Willie Mullins.

You can listen in to the South East Radio Sports Hour with Aidan Delaney every Saturday and Sunday from 6-7pm.

Tom Dempsey looks ahead to Wexford opening hurling league clash with Limerick:

Shane Stapleton from OurGame.ie on trying to stop the All Ireland champs:

Anthony Walsh of Valhalla Muay Thai Gym on finding a new base:

Racing journalist Mike Vince on the Dublin Racing Festival:

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email