SER Sports Hour Saturday 12th February with Aidan Delaney

On Saturday’s Sports Hour we heard from the successful Good Counsel College team as they secured a 4th Leinster Senior A Hurling title.

Manager Michael Purcell described what the win meant to the school and why GAA at that level deserves more respect.

We also heard from our hurling analyst Tom Dempsey as he looked ahead to the massive clash between Wexford and Clare in the Allianz National Hurling League.

Tom also paid tribute to two fallen comrades this week, Seamus Barron of Rathnure and Glynn Barntown’s Conal McGuinness.

The Wexford Ladies Footballers get their league campaign underway against Kildare this weekend and co-manager Lizzy Kent joined us to preview the game.

She spoke about the advantage of a full pre-season, why Mary Rose Kelly has returned in a coaching role and why streaming the games will help grow the sport.

And we also caught up with new WexfordFC midfielder Conor Barry as they prepare for their First Division opener with Treaty United.

The Galway man spoke about playoff ambitions, the value of pushing yourself early on and why his laid back football podcast Average Joe and the Pro is the perfect way to relax during the season.

You can listen in to the South East Radio Sports Hour with Aidan Delaney every Saturday and Sunday evening from 6-7pm.

Michael Purcell of Good Counsel College on their Leinster win:

Tom Dempsey looks ahead to Wexford v Clare:

Lizzy Kent previews the season for the Wexford Ladies Footballers:

Conor Barry on his move to WexfordFC and football podcasts:

