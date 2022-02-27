SER Sports Hour Saturday 26th February with Aidan Delaney

On Saturday’s Sports Hour we heard from the Enniscorthy Rugby Club’s head coach Ben Manion as his side secured a massive win.

They came out with the victory in their top of the table clash with Skerries in the AIL Division 2C.

Ben told SER that this would set them up nicely for the playoffs.

We also spoke to John O’Brien of the Gorey Community School Senior Football team as they booked their place in the All Ireland B Final.

A win over Garbally of Galway was enough to see them through and John praised the spirit of his players.

Aaron Dobbs is one of the few locals on the Wexford FC squad this year and he says that takes the pressure off as he returns to the side.

He had a brilliant performance against Cobh Ramblers on Friday and told Aidan that he’s looking to build on it.

And we caught up with Richard Barry, a teacher in Good Counsel College as he prepared to represent Ireland in the UCI Cycling Esports Championships.

He explained how the game works, how you tackle indoor cycling and why Ireland’s future on the bike is in safe hands.

You can listen in to the South East Radio Sports Hour with Aidan Delaney every Saturday and Sunday from 6-7pm.

Ben Manion on Enniscorthy’s win over Skerries:

John O’Brien after Gorey CS booked their All Ireland Final place:

Aaron Dobbs on returning to Wexford FC and coming up with Festy Ebosele:

Richard Barry on esports and cycling:

