SER Sports Hour Sunday 27th February with Aidan Delaney

On Sunday’s Sports Hour we got the reaction from the Wexford Hurling camp as they picked up another league win this season.

Darragh Egan’s side got the better of Galway by 2-15 to 0-15 but the manager was trying to tamp down the expectation ahead of the Leinster championship meeting between the two.

The Wexford Senior Footballers were also successful in their trip to London, winning for the first time this year against the Division 4 table toppers.

It was the payoff for weeks of work for the Slaneysiders and boss Shane Roche said now was the time to build on that success.

Kevin Tatten and the Wexford senior camogie team are unbeaten in their league campaign after a come from behind victory over Meath on Saturday.

The Corkman discussed the year so far and gave his opinion on the proposed amalgamation of the GAA, LGFA and the Camogie Association.

And we took a look at Ireland’s progression to the T20 World Cup in cricket with Herbie Honohan.

The Wexford Wanderers man outlined the South East connections on the team, Gorey’s planned trip to Sri Lanka and why now is the perfect time to pick up the bat.

You can listen in to the South East Radio Sports Hour with Aidan Delaney every Saturday and Sunday evening from 6-7pm.

Darragh Egan following the Wexford Hurlers win over Galway:

Shane Roche talks about a first win for the Wexford Footballers in London:

Kevin Tatten reviews the season so far for the Wexford Camogie team:

Herbie Honohan on recent events in the world of cricket:

