SER Sports Hour Sunday 6th February with Aidan Delaney

On Sunday’s Sports Hour we heard from the Wexford hurling manager Darragh Egan after his side started their league campaign with a win.

Mikie Dwyer’s goal helped Wexford to a 1-11 to 0-11 win over Limerick and Egan wasn’t getting too carried away after his first competitive victory as an intercounty manager.

Limerick boss John Kiely looked back on the game and said they wouldn’t panic after an opening round loss.

It wasn’t to be for the Wexford Footballers however as they were beaten by Cavan in their Division 4 encounter.

Boss Shane Roche spoke to Dave Hooper of Northern Sound and discussed his side’s performance and their promotion chances after 2 losses.

Fiona Kehoe of Kilmore Athletics joined us to look back on her club’s performance at the Leinster Indoor Juvenile Championships.

Fiona talked coaching, her own achievements and why Masters races are so enjoyable.

Darragh Egan after Wexford’s win over Limerick:

John Kiely of the Limerick Senior Hurlers:

Shane Roche after Wexford’s loss to Cavan:

Fiona Kehoe of Kilmore Athletics:

