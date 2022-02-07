Shop that sold Wexford’s Winning Lotto Ticket has been revealed

Wexford’s Winning Lotto Ticket over the weekend was sold in Enniscorthy.

One player scooped the top prize of €1 million in Saturday night’s Lotto Plus 1 draw.

Delaney’s Newsagents on Rafter Street made the announcement on Social Media this morning saying ‘Congratulations to the lucky person or persons from all at Delaneys.’

Local lotto players are being urged to check their tickets.

The winning numbers were: 12, 30, 31, 40, 41, 45 and the bonus was 15.

The biggest winner from Saturday night’s draw, who has now also become Ireland’s newest Lotto millionaire, is advised to sign the back of their ticket and to keep it safe. The winner should make contact with the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claim@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their life-changing prize.

A National Lottery spokesperson said: “A Lotto player in Wexford has officially become Ireland’s newest millionaire after winning the life-changing amount of €1 million in Saturday night’s Lotto Plus 1 draw.

“We are advising the top prize winner to sign the back of their ticket and keep it safe.

“The winner should make contact with our prize claims team as soon as possible so that arrangements can be made for them to claim their €1 million prize.”

