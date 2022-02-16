South East cheese plant approved following Supreme Court ruling

The Supreme Court has ruled a cheese plant in County Kilkenny CAN be built after quashing challenges from An Taisce.

The group raised environmental concerns about the products from the planned facility in Slieverue.

It also raised the issue of discharges from the factory into the River Suir, but those were dismissed.

Glanbia says it is working with farmers to allay An Taisce’s concerns about a planned cheese plant on the Kilkenny-Waterford border.

A group of judges today quashed complaints from the environmental watchdog, paving the way for the Slieverue facility to go ahead after years of delays.

An Taisce had challenges about products and discharges from the factory dismissed by the court, but says ‘the issues have not gone away.’

Pat O’Keeffe, Glanbia’s Corporate Affairs Director, says farmers and food processors are acutely aware of the impact because they rely on the environment.

Wexford Chairperson of the Irish Farmers Association, Jer O’Mahony, says the development would be a great asset to the county with the new Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Bridge linking the South East.

