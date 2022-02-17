Severe wind warning issued for Wexford Friday morning

County Wexford could be upgraded to a Status Red wind warning tomorrow which is issued for very dangerous weather conditions

Met Eireann say winds may be more severe than previously expected as Storm Eunice arrives in Ireland.

Strom Eunice will be a multi-hazard event, according to the state’s emergency weather response team.

The storm is expected to arrive tomorrow morning, with a possibility of mass power outages and coastal flooding.

Snowfall is also expected to be observed in some north and western parts of the country.

A nationwide status yellow wind, rain and snow warning for the whole country will come into effect on Friday morning, along with an orange warning in for Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Waterford, Galway and Wexford.

Citizens are advised to check the Met Eireann website for updates, avoid coastal areas, and, if possible, refrain from non-essential journeys.

The National Director for Fire and Emergency Management Keith Leonard says that Eunice is a “normal winter storm”, but will bring wind, rain and snow.

“I definitely think it’s more serious than storm Dudley.

“We are going to see severe winds gusting up to 130 kilometers an hour particularly in coastal areas and higher exposed areas.

“A possibility of coastal flooding and one of the features which we have seen in a while is we are likely to see a good degree of snow fall in many areas of the country so a multi hazard event really.”

