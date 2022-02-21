Status yellow wind warning issued for Wexford until midday

A status yellow wind warning has been extended for Wexford and Wicklow until midday as storm Franklin continues to cause bad weather conditions.

29,000 homes and businesses are without power this morning due to Storm Franklin, the third storm in a week.

Counties Donegal and Sligo are the most affected by the outages.

Status Yellow Wind warning issued for #Wexford & #Wicklow#StormFranklin will continue, bringing strong winds & severe gusts until midday 🌬️ High seas will lead to wave overtopping & coastal flooding 🌊 For our weather warnings ⬇️https://t.co/Xg3aMJlyuS pic.twitter.com/msbegelNit — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 21, 2022

Although the orange and yellow weather alerts are ending, Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather says the days ahead will still be windy and cold.

“It’s going to remain unsettled.

“Unfortunately, the wind will still be a feature.

“Though we wont see anything like the storms we have seen it will stay very windy and after Wednesday night it will turn much cooler.”

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email