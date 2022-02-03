Tánaiste admits budget measures to ease the cost of living haven’t worked

The Tánaiste has admitted the budget measures to ease the cost of living haven’t worked.

Government Departments have been tasked with coming up with ways to ease the impact of inflation.

The government is examining doubling the amount of money employers can give staff in a tax free bonus as part of measures to ease the cost of living.

Also being considered is extending the fuel allowance season, cutting VAT on fuel and food and setting up a hardship fund for low income families.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has admitted measures in the budget haven’t done enough to offset the impact of inflation.

He said there are a number of routes the Government could now go down including tax changes on bonuses.

