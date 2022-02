A temporary bridge has been erected to replace the one that was washed away by massive floods at Chapel Adamstown on Christmas Day.

Heavy rainfall caused extensive damage to the bridge on the R735 between Adamstown and the N30 which lead to a closure of the route.

A temporary crossing has been established before the main works take place and news on the reopening of the road to traffic is expected before the end of the week.

