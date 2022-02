South East Radio is celebrating again as we continue to be the most listened to radio station in Co. Wexford.

South East Radio has the highest daily listenership and market share of all independent commercial radio stations in Leinster.

73,000 adults in Co. Wexford now tune into South East Radio every week.

The latest independent radio listenership figures were published by IPSOS/MRBI today.

