Trial of former Wicklow solicitor adjourned

The multi-million euro theft trial of former Wicklow solicitor Michael Lynn has been adjourned for one week after a juror tested positive for Covid 19.

Mr Lynn is facing 21 charges relating to the alleged theft of around 27 million euro from seven financial institutions between October 2006 and April 2007.

He denies all charges against him.

Today Judge Martin Nolan told the jury that one of their number would need to isolate for seven days after testing positive for the virus.

An extended jury panel of 15 is hearing the trial as it’s expected to last for up to 14 weeks.

