Two schools get project approval for extensions

Positive News as Rathgarogue N.S. and Sacred Heart N.S. Newbawn get initial project approval.

Wexford TD and Minister of State for Law Reform James Browne T.D. has welcomed news that the Department of Education has granted initial project approval for two school extensions.

Rathgarogue N.S. will soon benefit from two additional early intervention classrooms while Sacred Heart N.S. in Newbawn has been granted permission to extend the school with two classrooms and ensuites, two special education teaching rooms, and a sensory Room.

The school in Newbawn will also rent two classroom prefabs from September 2022 until the project has been delivered.

Welcoming the news, Minister Browne commented “I’m delighted that my Government colleague, Minister Norma Foley T.D., has given the go-ahead for two extensions for Rathgarogue N.S. and Sacred Heart N.S. Newbawn respectively. I know that both schools will greatly benefit from the approval of additional accommodation.

“It’s a key priority for me to see that schools across County Wexford benefit from the Department of Education funding so I want to commend the staff and Board of Management of both schools. I’m sure these extensions will benefit many pupils in Rathgarogue and Newbawn for some years to come”, Minister Browne concluded.

