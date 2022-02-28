Ukraine latest: Reports city Kharkiv city hit by huge Russian bombardment

There are reports that the city of Kharkiv in Ukraine has been hit by a huge Russian bombardment, on the 5th day of the invasion.

The Ukrainian interior minister is claiming dozens of people have been killed in the rocket strikes, and many more wounded.

It’s also understood that shelling has intensified in the city of Donetsk.

On the diplomatic front, talks are under way between officials from both sides. Ukraine wants an immediate ceasefire and Russian troops to leave.

Sky’s security and defence editor, Deborah Haynes, is in Ukraine and says videos and photos from Kharkiv are beginning to emerge.

“A lot of it is footage shot on mobile phones which needs to be checked to make sure it is actually what it proports to be.

“But the images do give a sense that something very horrific has just happened in that city.”

World health officials warn oxygen levels are running ‘dangerously’ low in Ukraine, as they call for the ‘safe passage’ of medical supplies.

They say trucks aren’t able to get to hospitals, including in the capital Kyiv.

British intelligence suggests Russian troops are around 30 kilometres from the city centre, though there’s been shelling and strikes on the area.

At home, the Taoiseach has said he doesn’t want to contemplate the use of nuclear weapons by Russia.

Micheál Martin said Vladimir Putin has been reckless and irresponsible to suggest he may take the nuclear option.

It comes as talks between Ukraine and Russia are underway near the Ukrainian border with Belarus.

The Ukrainian Ministry of the Interior has said dozens of people have been killed in shelling in Kharkiv today.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the EU will strongly support Ukraine and condemned the Russia threat of nuclear weapons.

“I don’t even want to contemplate that.

“I think its incredibly reckless and irresponsible of Vladimir Putin to threaten that

“It’s not so long ago since all nuclear powers committed to the non utilisation of nuclear weapons.

“It would have catastrophic repercussions for the world if such a decision was taken.”