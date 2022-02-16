Visiting restrictions to continue in Wexford General Hospital

Wexford General Hospital are asking non urgent care patients to use all other options before attending at the Emergency Department today.

The hospital is currently experiencing a surge in patients looking for care this afternoon.

Officials at Wexford General Hospital are advising non critical care patients to stay away today due to high numbers in the Emergency Department.

Staff are under pressure this afternoon as patients are being admitted with both COVID and non-COVID related illnesses.

In a statement, management say the medical and surgical teams are working around the clock to manage the In-Patient Bed Capacity together with Scheduled Care.

They are advising patients to consider all care options including your GP, GP Out of Hours and Pharmacy services, before attending the ED

Critical care will still be prioritised but patients are warned that if you are not triaged as seriously ill, you could face a long wait to be seen.

Hospital Management would like to thank the public for their support and understanding during this period.

Meanwhile, visiting restrictions for the Joseph’s, Aidan’s, Florence’s and Bridget’s wards remain in place due to the number of patients attending the hospital with Covid-19 and other complex illnesses.

The latest figures show there are 16 cases on site at Wexford General with no cases in the ICU.

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email