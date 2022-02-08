Visiting restrictions to continue in Wexford General Hospital

Wexford General Hospital’s Management have taken the decision to maintain the current visitor restrictions on medical wards:

St Joseph’s

St Aidan’s

St Florence

St Bridget’s

The situation will be reviewed on a weekly basis.

This decision has been taken as the number of patients attending the hospital with Covid-19 and other complex illnesses remains high.

Visiting on compassionate grounds can still be arranged by contacting the Clinical Nurse Manager/Nurse in Charge of the affected wards.

Regarding Maternity, visiting to the Maternity Unit is from 10am to 8pm. Each patient is requested to identify one Nominated Support Person (NSP) for the duration of their hospital stay. The patient’s preference with respect to seeing people or not seeing people should be respected.

Hospital management would like to thank the public for their understanding and cooperation at this time.

