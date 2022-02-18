Water tankers deployed in Wexford Town after power outage

Water tankers will be deployed at Clonard Church and St. Josephs Centre in Wexford Town this evening as many homes are without water after Storm Eunice.

A power outage at the Newtown Water Treatment plant is impacting the Hill St, Main St, Rowe St, George’s St, and the Quay areas. Further outages are expected in the Wygram & Carricklawn as well this evening.

Wexford County Council are warning that as reservoirs get low more outages may occur around Wexford Town.

Anyone wishing to use the water from the tankers are being advised to boil it before use.

Around 10,000 homes and businesses remain without power in the county this evening with the ESB warning that it could be 6pm at the earliest before power is restored.

