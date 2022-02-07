Wexford among the highest increases of property prices in the country

A new report shows Wexford registered among the highest increases of property prices in the country.

The Institute of Professional Auctioneers and Valuers’ latest residential property price barometer shows prices nationwide rose by 10 percent in 2021 – which is an average of 27-thousand euro last year.

Counties like Clare and Wexford registered increases of 20 percent for some properties.

Chief Executive of IPAV, Pat Davitt, says house prices in some counties outside Dublin are almost back to Celtic Tiger levels.

“Most of the country prices now, certainly in areas that are a good location, are close to the same price they were in 2006.

“It looks like there are a couple of reasons for that but a lot of people are coming from abroad to live.

“People from cities or abroad that have a link and want to come back to live, it’s helping more interest in properties in country and obviously prices are moving on.”

