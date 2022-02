Six enforcement orders were served on food businesses last month.

The Food Safety Authority ordered five places to close for three months, and another for one month.

Some of the issues identified by inspectors include the discovery of black sacks containing a mix of rice and rat faeces, and dried food and dirt encrusted on food storage containers.

The orders were served on businesses in Waterford, Dublin, Meath, Wexford, and Offaly.

