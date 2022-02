A group of volunteers in Wexford are organising a collection of essential supplies to send to Ukrainian refugees.

Stand With Ukraine – Wexford are asking for the public’s help in donating medical products, clothes and other crucial items as many flee the war in Eastern Europe.

Kris and Magda of Robin Furniture from Taghmon are helping to organise the collection.

To find out more visit Stand With Ukraine – Wexford on Facebook.

