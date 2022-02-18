Wexford County Council worker killed while trying to clear storm debris

Wexford County Council have expressed deep regret and sorrow after one of their workers was killed after being struck by a falling tree in North Wexford this morning.

The man, who was believed to have been in his late 50s was killed as he tried to clear debris caused by Storm Eunice in the Ballythomas area near the Wicklow border.

His death is being investigated by the Gardai and the Health and Safety Authority.

The Council have released a statement to say their “thoughts and prayers are with the employee’s family, work colleagues and friends at this very difficult time.”

They have also urged the public to avoid taking an unnecessary journeys as the clean up continues following the poor weather.

Earlier, a man in the south of the county had a lucky escape as the van he was driving was hit by a tree in the Murntown area.

He was attended to by Emergency Services but his injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

