Wexford Has Talent announces auditions to take place in March

The organisers of Wexford Has Talent have announced that auditions are set to take place on Sunday, March 13th at Clayton Whites Hotel.

Competitors are now invited to book a free audition place for March 13th in Wexford from 12 noon to 6 pm.

The event has grown to become recognised as ‘the’ talent competition in the county launching and awarding talents like the band Fit for Kings, gymnast Tara Doyle Robinson, musical ensemble Seventh Fret, singer/songwriters Rachel Grace and Luke Spellacy Shaw and dancer Alex Saunders who have all gone on to perform across the country, release albums and films and who has appeared on stage at some of the biggest music festivals in Ireland.

During the auditions, a panel of at least three judges will help performers through the audition stages. The competition is open to all ages and all manner of talents and is free to enter with the winner walking away with a €2,000 prize.

Two additional prizes of €500 will also be awarded to runners-up.

From the audition process, a shortlist of between 24 and 30 acts will go forward to take part in the live audience semi-finals on April 15th and 16th and the semi-final winners will go on to perform at the Wexford Has Talent Grand Final on Sunday, May 1st 2022.

Chair of the organising committee Enda Whelan says, “We are delighted to have a new date for the auditions for 2022 and one where it looks like we will be able to host this event under what will certainly feel like ‘normal’ circumstances. We are encouraging as many entrants as possible to pre-book their audition place in advance, however we will also accommodate walk-ins on the day .”

