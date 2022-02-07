New research has found that County Wexford has the worst maintained local roads in the country.

A value for money study by the Local Government Audit Service found that Wexford ranked bottom of the list for road conditions from the very start of measurement in 2014.

The LGAS is a state agency that examined how local authorities compared when maintaining and repairing the 96,000km of local and regional roads in the country.

The Business Post reports that a study from the National Audit and Oversight Commission in 2020 found that 31% of primary roads and 44% of secondary roads in County Wexford were “structurally distressed” in 2020.

The research also found that 39.5% of Wexford’s tertiary roads were classified as distressed despite low traffic volumes and a number of Cul de Sacs.

The report concluded that the state of the roads remains a cause for concern.

The LGAS study stated that Wexford County Council had given strong feedback about the level of funding that it was getting from the government.

According to its most recent accounts, the Council spent 22.5 million euro repairing and maintaining local roads in 2020.

This paid for the strengthening of around 84km of the 3400km network.

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email