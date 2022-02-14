Wexford IFA representatives in attendance at Dunnes Stores protests

IFA is holding simultaneous protests outside Dunnes Stores in Cork and Monaghan today.

The organistaion says it’s aim is to highlight the failure of the retail sector to give price increases to suppliers to address cost increases at farm level.

IFA President Tim Cullinan said it was very disappointing that Dunnes Stores had ignored the IFA’s request for a meeting – and that The pig, poultry and horticulture sectors are in meltdown with retailers needing to act.

Wexford IFA Chairperson Ger O Mahony is in Cork at the protest which is due to continue on till later this evening

He outlines the views of IFA members on the ground today.

“The more their input costs go up, the more they are losing on the other side.

“Like everybody else, farmers have to eat aswell.

“The costs of food nd energy is crippling our families as well as the family who does have a stake in farming.

“We just really want the likes of Dunnes to recognize that you can not just put the producer at the very bottom of the ladder.

“If quality food is required then you have to give people some sort of a decent price so they can survive and produce that food.”

