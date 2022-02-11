Wexford pubs closed for 2 years or more could be converted to housing

It’s reported that pubs which have been closed for business for two years or more, could be converted into housing without the need for planning permission.

New regulations are due to come into force next week with the aim of developing more ‘above-shop’ living accommodation in vacant buildings.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien’s told an Oireachtas committee that developments will be limited to nine units and the external building fabric would remain in place, while protected structure regulations would remain in place.

