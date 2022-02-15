Wexford third level campus moves a step closer

Its been confirmed that a compulsory purchase order has been granted for the building of a new third level Wexford campus

The Department of Public Expenditure and Reform has confirmed the news to Carlow IT that they can proceed with the facility in conjunction with Wexford County Council

Wexford Fine Gael TD Paul Kehoe says its a great day for the county now that we are going to have a new state of the art 3rd level campus for County Wexford

The land is understood to located on the outskirts of Wexford town

